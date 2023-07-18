Social development: HBL says has made significant contribution

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL), the largest private sector bank in Pakistan, has contributed over Rs 4 billion - spread over a decade - for the social uplift of Pakistan. In 2022 alone, HBL contributed over Rs 580 million.

This contribution is a testament to HBL’s commitment to being “More Than Just a Bank” making a real difference in the communities it serves. HBL shared this information at an event to mark the launch of its Impact & Sustainability Report- 2022 here on Monday.

In pursuance of HBL’s commitment to inclusion, sustainability, and community development, the Bank is pledged to reducing its own emissions; expanding its Green Banking portfolio; expanding its customer base to over 34 million including 4 million women; and contributing to the communities in which it operates by supporting healthcare, education, arts, and social development initiatives through the HBL Foundation.

HBL wins Pakistan’s Best Digital Bank 2023 award

Upholding the ethos of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), HBL’s good governance and Corporate Social Responsibility is not confined to charitable giving, but also directed at conducting our daily business and living our daily lives with constant care for our physical and social environments.

The HBL Microfinance Bank has contributed tremendously to ensuring that we are the single largest provider of microfinance and SME services in Pakistan. As the country’s largest banking group, we can foster positive change by example, leading with our walk as well as our talk.

“Our unwavering commitment to sustainability is enabling us to play a leading role in developing the agricultural sector and promoting food security through investing in relevant learning and infrastructure”, HBL said.

Sultan Ali Allana, Chairman – HBL, commenting on the report said, “Last year in our review, we emphasized the urgent need to reflect on sustainability challenges in the future. This year, we lived in that future as unprecedented flooding devastated the country.

We must come together and commit to positive action if we are to leave a functional planet for future generations. Our priority remains consistent: to innovate and provide solutions that support growth and improve quality of life for our employees, those we serve, and the people of Pakistan.”

“As part of the HBL’s Development Finance initiative, the Bank has completed 17 pilot projects, supporting 550 farmers through in-kind financing for crops spanning over 45,000 crop acres,” the Bank’s Impact & Sustainability Report 2022 said.

Habib Bank has developed its own Green Taxonomy (GT) which will facilitate directing capital flows to green projects.

With a 27 percent increase in funding, HBL Foundation has deepened its contribution across key areas of need, ranging from health to education.

Habib Bank is following the path that has been defined by the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) environment and climate change commitment, envisaging a net zero goal by 2030.

Habib Bank’s sustained effort to steadily improve its gender ratio (from 3.0 percent in 2004 to 22 percent in 2022) was recognized at the 2022 GDEIB Awards with the “Most Inclusive Organization” award.

HBL partnered with the government of Pakistan and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to assist flood-affected families through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and disbursed Rs 54 billion in relief to flood victims.

Habib Bank has funded the building of two purpose-built villages, comprising 100 homes each in Qambar-Shahdadkot and Larkana in Sindh. The cost of these re-fabricated villages that are equipped with solar panels is over Rs 264 million.

In a significant move aimed at supporting its experienced workforce and promoting job security, HBL extended its staff service age from 60 to 65 years in 2022.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President and CEO of HBL, in his speech at the launching of the report highlighted various initiatives taken by the HBL during last few years.

A large numbers of bankers, HBL management, bank’s clients and others attended the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023