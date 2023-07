LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 2,500 litres of chemically contaminated milk and confiscated a huge quantity of unwholesome food besides lodging an FIR against Zahid and Azam Milk Unit in Kasur.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that acting on the tipoff, the dairy safety team conducted a raid on a unit in Chak Dhana Kasur and caught the milk adulterators red-handed producing fabricated milk.

