Opinion

Pakistan-Iran relations

Published 18 Jul, 2023 05:51am

Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir’s two-day visit to Iran can easily be described as a positive development in relation to efforts aimed at strengthening security in the region.

Not only did he meet all the top commanders of Iran’s armed forces, he also met country’s president Ebrahim Raisi to discuss matters of mutual interests. In other words, COAS Gen Munir held in-depth talks with Iranian civil and military leadership with focus on bilateral matters related to defence and security cooperation.

The historical background of two neighbouring countries constitutes a firm basis for the expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields. It is a fact that these two countries have supported each other at critical junctures in their histories. Both the countries are required to make more efforts towards expanding bilateral ties in view of a variety of a new developments that have taken place in the Middle East in recent times.

It is increasingly clear that the world is changing now as China is openly threatening the position of the US. Moreover, Russia, too, is clearly taking steps aimed at challenging the US dominance. The Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine is a strong case in point.

That Russia is winning America’s proxy war in Ukraine is also a fact. Be that as it may, the Cold War order is fast evaporating in the Middle East with the emergence of a new geo-political environment. Both Iran and Pakistan stand to gain a lot through their increased mutual cooperation and collaboration in diverse fields such as security, economic development, trade, etc.

Needless to say, Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan after Partition of the sub-continent in 1947. Moreover, Iran’s support to the Kashmir cause is characterized by consistency, sincerity of purpose and a very strong sense of brotherhood.

Hamid Raza (Karachi)

