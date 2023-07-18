UAP agrees to build missing rail link by connecting Uzbekistan with Pakistan

LAHORE: In order to facilitate the regional, transit and bilateral trades’ relations between neighbouring countries, a trilateral working group of three countries including Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) have agreed to build a missing rail link by connecting Uzbekistan railways with Pakistan via Termiz-Mazar-e-Sharif-Logar-Kharlachi route. This was disclosed in a meeting of three countries held at the office of Ministry of Railways Islamabad on Monday.

According to sources, Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Chairman Pakistan Railways led the Pakistani side whereas the delegation of Afghanistan led by Alhaj Bakhtulrehman Sharaft, Director General and CEO of Afghanistan Railways Authority. Dekhkanov D.T, Head of the Transport Department of Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan represented the Uzbekistan side.

The working group finalized the route of the project. The signing ceremony of joint protocol will take place today.

The UAP railway project would not only strengthen the regional, transit and bilateral trades amongst the participating countries, but also provide better people-to-people connections to the entire region. The line will support both passenger and freight services, and would contribute to economic growth.

The parties also agreed on a roadmap for conducting technical studies, financing sources and other key aspects for early implementation of the project. The parties appreciated the professional work of the experts of the three railways in achieving consensus on the final route and its implementation modalities.

