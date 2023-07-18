Southern Punjab deprived of basic necessities: President IPP

LAHORE: President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan said here on Monday that Southern Punjab comprises 45% area and 35% population of the province but yet deprived of basic necessities is forced to live below the poverty line.

He added that the people of Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions were facing lack of education, clean drinking water, drainage, and energy and health services.

Aleem Khan was talking to Saeed Akbar Nawani, in a meeting held here at the Party Secretariat. He said that despite having the big portfolios like President, Prime Minister, Chief Minister and dozens of Federal and Provincial Ministers, the region of South Punjab could not develop and still facing the challenges and issues of unemployment, law & order and other economic and social problems while every Government has left South Punjab on hollow promises.

Abdul Aleem Khan further said that in the upcoming general elections, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party would make special efforts for South Punjab and such candidates would be given chance in National and Provincial Assemblies who could take practical steps for development in these districts. He further said that such parliamentarians should come in Government who had capacity to solve the basic problems here after coming in the next Government.

In his conversation, Saeed Akbar Nawani discussed the party affairs, possible election scenario and political and other issues with the President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Abdul Aleem Khan, and expressed his expectation that this Party will win every seat from South Punjab in the upcoming general elections and will form strong Government to solve the issues.

