KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Pakistan Refinery Limited 15-Jul-23 12:30 United Brands Limited 17-Jul-23 15:00 Faysal Bank Limited 17-Jul-23 11:00 The Searle Company Limited 17-Jul-23 12:00 IBL HealthCare Limited 17-Jul-23 11:00 Jubilee General Insurance Limited 18-Jul-23 14:00 National Refinery Limited 18-Jul-23 10:00 Dolmen City REIT 18-Jul-23 12:00 Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd 19-Jul-23 14:00 United Bank Limited 19-Jul-23 10:00 Sapphire Fibres Limited 20-Jul-23 12:30 Ghandhara Industries Limited 21-Jul-23 11:30 Ghandhara Automobiles Limited 21-Jul-23 10:00 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited 21-Jul-23 14:00 Metropolitan Steel Corporation Limited 21-Jul-23 10:00 Fauji Foods Limited 21-Jul-23 12:00 Sui Southern Gas Company Limited 22-Jul-23 11:30 Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited 25-Jul-23 11:00 Engro Fertilizers Limited 26-Jul-23 10:30 Fauji Cement Company Limited 26-Jul-23 10:00 MCB Arif Habib Savings and Investment and Funds 26-Jul-23 15:00 Nestle Pakistan Limited 31-Jul-23 10:30 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 23-Aug-23 14:30 =========================================================

