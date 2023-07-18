BAFL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.5%)
BIPL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (17.96%)
CNERGY 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
DFML 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.53%)
DGKC 55.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.46%)
FABL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.67%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.63%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HBL 78.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUBC 79.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
PAEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PIOC 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.3%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.73 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.38%)
SSGC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.01%)
TELE 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
TPLP 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 103.16 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.1%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,521 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,784 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,043 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,965 Decreased By -50.5 (-0.32%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 18 Jul, 2023 05:51am

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Pakistan Refinery Limited             15-Jul-23     12:30
United Brands Limited                 17-Jul-23     15:00
Faysal Bank Limited                   17-Jul-23     11:00
The Searle Company Limited            17-Jul-23     12:00
IBL HealthCare Limited                17-Jul-23     11:00
Jubilee General Insurance 
Limited                               18-Jul-23     14:00
National Refinery Limited             18-Jul-23     10:00
Dolmen City REIT                      18-Jul-23     12:00
Pakistan Telecommunication 
Company Ltd                           19-Jul-23     14:00
United Bank Limited                   19-Jul-23     10:00
Sapphire Fibres Limited               20-Jul-23     12:30
Ghandhara Industries Limited          21-Jul-23     11:30
Ghandhara Automobiles Limited         21-Jul-23     10:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim 
Limited                               21-Jul-23     14:00
Metropolitan Steel Corporation 
Limited                               21-Jul-23     10:00
Fauji Foods Limited                   21-Jul-23     12:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited      22-Jul-23     11:30
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited   25-Jul-23     11:00
Engro Fertilizers Limited             26-Jul-23     10:30
Fauji Cement Company Limited          26-Jul-23     10:00
MCB Arif Habib Savings and 
Investment and Funds                  26-Jul-23     15:00
Nestle Pakistan Limited               31-Jul-23     10:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited       23-Aug-23     14:30
=========================================================

BOARD MEETINGS

