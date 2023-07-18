Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Pakistan Refinery Limited 15-Jul-23 12:30
United Brands Limited 17-Jul-23 15:00
Faysal Bank Limited 17-Jul-23 11:00
The Searle Company Limited 17-Jul-23 12:00
IBL HealthCare Limited 17-Jul-23 11:00
Jubilee General Insurance
Limited 18-Jul-23 14:00
National Refinery Limited 18-Jul-23 10:00
Dolmen City REIT 18-Jul-23 12:00
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 19-Jul-23 14:00
United Bank Limited 19-Jul-23 10:00
Sapphire Fibres Limited 20-Jul-23 12:30
Ghandhara Industries Limited 21-Jul-23 11:30
Ghandhara Automobiles Limited 21-Jul-23 10:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim
Limited 21-Jul-23 14:00
Metropolitan Steel Corporation
Limited 21-Jul-23 10:00
Fauji Foods Limited 21-Jul-23 12:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited 22-Jul-23 11:30
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited 25-Jul-23 11:00
Engro Fertilizers Limited 26-Jul-23 10:30
Fauji Cement Company Limited 26-Jul-23 10:00
MCB Arif Habib Savings and
Investment and Funds 26-Jul-23 15:00
Nestle Pakistan Limited 31-Jul-23 10:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 23-Aug-23 14:30
=========================================================
