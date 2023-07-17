Army's top brass vows to support govt’s 'strategic initiatives' for economic revival

The military's top brass on Monday vowed to fully support the "strategic initiatives of the government" for the revival of the economy by providing all possible "technical and management assistance" for the overall well-being of the people of Pakistan, the military's media wing said.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the resolve was expressed at the 258th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at GHQ, presided over by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

The forum was also apprised about the government’s economic revival plan and the role of the Army in uplifting agriculture, IT, mining, and mineral and defence production sectors under the ambit of the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

The military commanders also paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices persistently being offered by the valiant soldiers in the defence of their motherland against the threat of terrorism.

"They were briefed in detail about the prevailing internal security environment," the ISPR press release said.

The forum expressed serious reservations about the presence of "sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups" in a neighboring country.

"The availability of the latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as a major reason impacting the security of Pakistan," ISPR said.

The huddle deliberated in detail upon the operational preparedness and training aspects of the army.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief said that objective training remains the hallmark of our professionalism and we must always remain prepared to guard against any threat to our national security.