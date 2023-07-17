BAFL 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.53%)
BIPL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.69%)
BOP 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (16.85%)
CNERGY 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
DFML 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.47%)
DGKC 54.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.78%)
FABL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FCCL 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.35%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
GGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
HBL 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUBC 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.64%)
MLCF 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.64%)
OGDC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIOC 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.49%)
PPL 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
PRL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 44.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.29%)
SSGC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 103.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.94%)
UNITY 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 4,521 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,784 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,043 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,965 Decreased By -50.5 (-0.32%)
Sports

Anderson recalled by England for fourth Ashes Test

AFP Published 17 Jul, 2023 04:06pm

MANCHESTER: England have recalled 40-year-old James Anderson for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia, which begins at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Ollie Robinson makes way in the only change from the side that won the third Test to reduce Australia’s series lead to 2-1 with two to play.

Moeen Ali will bat at number three, as he did in the second innings at Headingley, allowing Harry Brook to remain at number five.

Anderson, who has the third highest number of Test wickets of all-time, was dropped for the third Test after taking just three wickets for 226 runs in the first two matches of the series.

England need to win both remaining Tests to win the Ashes for the first time since 2015.

One more win for Australia will see the visitors win the series in England for the first time since 2001.

James anderson Ashes test England VS Australia Ashes Test

