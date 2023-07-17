BAFL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.5%)
BIPL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (17.96%)
CNERGY 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
DFML 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.53%)
DGKC 55.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.46%)
FABL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.67%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.63%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HBL 78.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUBC 79.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
PAEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PIOC 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.3%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.73 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.38%)
SSGC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.01%)
TELE 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
TPLP 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 103.16 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.1%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,521 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,784 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,043 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,965 Decreased By -50.5 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian FX, stocks fall as China data fails to lift markets, yuan drags

Reuters Published July 17, 2023 Updated July 17, 2023 06:06pm

The Malaysian ringgit led losses among Asian currencies and share markets on Monday, as lacklustre Chinese economic growth data pointing towards a faltering global momentum and prospects of more US interest rate hikes dampened risk appetite.

The ringgit and Chinese yuan were among the major laggards, down 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively. Other local currencies like the New Taiwanese dollar and rupiah in Indonesia also weakened.

Malaysia’s currency has declined 3.4% since the start of 2023, underperforming emerging Asian peers, as investors remained on guard against potential political instability, falling external demand, and the impact of slowing China growth.

Christopher Wong, FX Strategist at OCBC said the ringgit will take cues from the US dollar as he expects the greenback to enter consolidation in the lead-up to China’s central bank meeting later this month.

The US dollar index was mostly steady against other currencies at 99.955.

Last week, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he expected two more quarter percentage point rate hikes this year to bring inflation down.

China’s economy grew 0.8% in April-June from the previous quarter, just beating market expectations, and raising pressure on policymakers to deliver more stimulus.

The People’s Bank of China also kept the interest rate unchanged on 103 billion yuan ($14.43 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.

“To negate weak internal demand and eroding consumer confidence (in China), expansionary fiscal stimulus measures are likely to be more effective than more interest rate cuts,” said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, OANDA.

Mainland China shares led the falls in Asia, with Shanghai’s benchmark index sliding 1.1%.

Asian FX, equities up on easing rate rise bets, China stimulus hope

Indonesia recorded a large trade surplus of $3.46 billion in June, adding to the case for possible rate cuts before year-end. Shares in Jakarta added 0.4%.

Thailand stocks jumped 0.6%, while the baht tracked the falling yuan to drag 0.2%.

Thailand’s Move Forward party filed a motion in parliament on Friday seeking to curb the power of the military-appointed Senate as the country awaits a new leader of the government.

The Singapore dollar fell 0.1% after data showed the country’s non-oil domestic exports falling 15.5% for June, with shares dropping 0.3%.

Bracing for a typhoon, Hong Kong cancelled trading sessions for the day.

ringgit Chinese yuan Malaysian ringgit

Comments

1000 characters

Asian FX, stocks fall as China data fails to lift markets, yuan drags

PRL, Air Link look to acquire majority stake, control of Shell Pakistan

Rupee sees back-to-back losses, settles at 279.26 against US dollar

'PTI Parliamentarians': Pervez Khattak officially launches new political party

Parvez Elahi detained for 30 days under MPO

Illegal loan apps: govt bans dozens as crackdown finally begins

PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude to Sri Lankan president for support in IMF deal

Oil slides more than 1% as Chinese GDP dents demand hopes

KSE-100 ends marginally lower after range-bound session

China reports record temperature for mid-July at 52.2C

Kremlin says Black Sea grain deal has ‘de facto ended’

Read more stories