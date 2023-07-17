BAFL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.53%)
BIPL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.73%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
DFML 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.77%)
DGKC 55.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.15%)
FABL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FCCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
FFL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.82%)
GGL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.22%)
HBL 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUBC 79.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
OGDC 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.39%)
PAEL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.69%)
PIBTL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
PIOC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.27%)
PPL 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.34%)
PRL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.13%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.63%)
SSGC 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.55%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
TPLP 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
TRG 104.30 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.21%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,535 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,863 Increased By 42.9 (0.27%)
KSE100 45,151 Increased By 82.8 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,009 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Botham auctions off 1981 Ashes mementoes

AFP Published 17 Jul, 2023 10:05am

LONDON: England cricket great Ian Bothan has sold off more than 200 souvenirs from his career at a London auction, with items from his celebrated role in a 1981 Ashes triumph among the most highly-valued lots.

The ball with which he took five Australia wickets for one run as England came from behind to win the fourth Test of that series at Edgbaston sold for £20,000 ($26,000, 23,000 euros).

And a stump marked “Headingley 81” from the previous match, taken as a souvenir by Botham after his astounding 149 not out helped England win after being made to follow-on, sold for £11,000.

His man-of-them match medal from Headingley – Botham also took six wickets in Australia’s first innings and then made exactly 50 – went under the hammer at £19,000, more than double the pre-sale estimate.

And yet the most expensive item in the auction, held at The Oval ground, had no connection to cricket.

A Manchester United shirt worn by Sammy McIlroy in the 1977 Charity Shield against Liverpool in Wembley, later given to Botham by the Northern Ireland footballer, sold for £23,000 – more than seven times its original estimate of £3,000.

Botham, 67, was one of the best all-rounders in cricket history during a 15-year Test career from 1977-92.

He scored over 5,000 runs in 102 matches, including 14 hundreds, and, as a fast-medium bowler, took a then-England record 383 wickets. He also held 120 catches, many of them brilliant efforts in the slips.

He transformed the destiny of the England-Australia Test series in 1981. With his side 1-0 down after a defeat at Nottingham and a draw at Lord’s, where he was out for nought in both innings, Botham resigned as England captain.

Then came his Headingley and Edgbaston heroics before Botham’s 118 – a whirlwind display featuring 13 fours and six sixes – powered England to a series-clinching victory at Old Trafford.

A noted fundraiser for cancer charities, Botham became a well-known cricket broadcaster and newspaper columnist after his retirement.

In 2020, the already-knighted Botham was appointed to the House of Lords in the UK parliament by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson following his support for Britain leaving the European Union.

Ashes series Ashes test Ian Bothan

Comments

1000 characters

Botham auctions off 1981 Ashes mementoes

Intra-day update: rupee relatively stable against US dollar

PM briefed on PIA reforms

Exporters’ issues: PM for establishing one-window facilitation centres

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada’s families: FBR urged to address issue of reduction in income tax liability

O&M costs: CPPA-G accused of taking ‘unlawful’ actions against LEL

Govt to set up authority to regulate private security agencies

SEZs to facilitate Chinese investment: govt

Financial close of M-6: NHA approves EOT

Savage heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

Wagner fighters arrive in C Africa: Russian security group

Read more stories