Govt to set up authority to regulate private security agencies

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has decided to set up an Authority to regulate services of private security agencies on the pattern of United Kingdom (UK) and other developed countries, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said, Interior Division apprised the Federal Cabinet in its previous meeting that current regulatory regime governing the private security services was not comprehensive.

The current regulations focus on companies and fail to cover the individuals who are engaged in provision of security services. The companies involved in provision of security services were currently being regulated by the “Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) 2020 - on issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Private Security Companies” which was not a statutory document.

Interior Division further mentioned that the security business carried a potential of posing harm to the safety of the community and defective regulatory framework enhanced the risk manifold. Moreover, security companies were deployed on the projects of national significance including the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and non-CPEC projects. Due to weak regulatory framework personnel provided by these companies did not have the requisite competence, posing serious threat to the security of the projects and workers especially foreigners/ Chinese working on these projects. This point had been reiterated in the meetings of joint Working Group between Pakistan and China on the safety and security of CPEC.

Interior Division maintains that the need of the hour is to enact comprehensive regulatory framework on the pattern of UK and other developed countries. Accordingly, a draft Private Security Services Bill has been prepared. The proposed Act aims at making provision for better regulation of private security services. It also proposes establishment of a Private Security Services Regulatory Authority for regulating the security business, identify licensable conduct and prescribe a regulatory framework for the security services providers. The draft bill would result in significant improvement in the quality and capacity of private security service providers. This would not only result in better security but would also lead to a reduction in the deployment of Law Enforcement Agencies on projects/ businesses, hence saving precious resources.

Interior Division sought approval in terms of rule 16 (1) (a) and the Rule 27 of the Rules of Business, 1973 for initiating the legislative process to enact the Private Security Services Regulatory Bill, 2023.

After detailed discussion, the Federal Cabinet accorded approval of summary titled “Enactment of the Private Security Services Regulatory Bill, 2023”, which is likely to be approved prior to dissolution of National Assembly in the second week of next month.

