Prices of essential items show a mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of important kitchen items was witnessed in the retail markets, said in a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

According to the survey, prices of live chicken/meat, sugar, flour, beverages, powder milk, packed milk, cow meat, cooking, vegetables and other items remained high-side in the local market.

The survey said prices of live chicken was reduced, available at Rs425/kilo which was selling at Rs445 per kilo in the previous, however, price of farm eggs remained unchanged as being sold at Rs240/dozen in the retail market.

Sugar price further increased in the local market at Rs140 per kilo from Rs135 per kilo, showing an increase of Rs5 per kilo in the retail market, the survey revealed.

Similarly flour prices once again on rise in the local market. The survey showed that a 20 kg fine flour bag was available at Rs2800-2900 and Rs3000 while a 20 kg mixed brown flour 20 kg bag was being sold at Rs2400-2500 and Rs2700 in the retail market.

Also, it noted that all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market.

Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey said.

Similarly increase from Rs5 to Rs10 per kg/litre was also witnessed in prices of various brands and quality cooking oil/ghee in the local market.

Likewise prices of dry-milk, milk powder and baby milk, pampers and other baby items were increased nominally.

According to a survey, prices of vegetables also remained sky-high in the local market. Price of ginger has dropped to Rs700-800 per kilo from Rs1200-1300 and Rs1400, the survey said. Also the price of garlic decreased at Rs250 per kilo from Rs300-350 in the retail market. Tomatoes are available within the range of Rs50-70 and Rs80 per kilo whereas onion was available at Rs 70-80 per kilo in the retail market. Prices of other veggies have sharply risen in the local market.

According to the survey, one-kilogram peas was available Rs280-300/kg, Arvi at Rs200/kg, Zucchini (tori) at Rs120/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs150/kg while the price of green chilly is Rs200/kg, and eggplant (bringle) Rs80/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, cauliflower at Rs150/kg, capsicum at Rs100-150/- per kg, tinda at Rs100/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/- per kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs50/- per kg in the retail market.

According to the survey, a good quality (sela) was available at Rs320-330/kg, while low –quality rice available at Rs300/kg against price of Rs280/ kg, while tota rice was available at Rs160/kg and Rs180-200/ kg.

Similarly, the survey said prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market. Price of dal mash was available at Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs280/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs240/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs240/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean from Rs300/kg, big-size white channa at Rs38o/kg, small-size white channa from Rs250/kg to Rs280/kg.

Chemical-mixed milk was available at Rs160-180 and others Rs200-210 per litre while yogurt was being sold at Rs180-200 and Rs220 per kilogram in the local market.

Fruits, which are staple, but prices, are still on the high side, according to the survey. Apples are available at Rs300-400 and Rs500 per kilo, big-size banana at Rs200 and small-size banana at Rs150 per dozen, mangoes at Rs150-200 and Rs250 per kilo, melon at Rs100 per kilo, watermelon at Rs40-50 per kilo, peach at Rs100-150 per kilo.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023