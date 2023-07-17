Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal: Muharram arrangements discussed

FAISALABAD: On the directives of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the Standing Cabinet Committee for Law and Order visited Faisalabad and held briefing about Muharram arrangements in Faisalabad, Sargodha and Sahiwal Divisions.

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Higher Education /Chairman Committee Mansoor Qadir headed the meeting. Caretaker provincial minister for information Amir Mir, Caretaker provincial minister for Auqaf Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir and caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram, besides additional chief secretary interior Shakeel Ahmed, additional IGs were included.

The members of the Standing Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, provincial ministers said that there should be no flexibility in the implementation of Muharram arrangements and if there is even a minor religious problem in a place, do not ignore it but solve it immediately. Emphasizing strict implementation of restrictions on exhibitions, aerial firing, use of loudspeakers, wall chalking and other restrictions. They said that audio-video recording of important processions and Majalis should be ensured and CCTV cameras should be active.

They said that to keep a close watch on the new tenants, suspicious persons. They said that the law enforcement agencies should exchange important information in relation to the Muharram arrangements and remove the possible disturbance in the law and order situation on a pre-emptive basis. The supervising provincial ministers said that the sensitive days of Muharram require that the atmosphere of religious harmony and tolerance be strengthened and elements hostile to Islam and the country do not get a chance to succeed in nefarious plots.

They said that at the government level Measures have been taken on a broad basis to maintain law and order situation during Muharram and the members of the Standing Cabinet Committee are visiting all the divisions of the province to create awareness of their strict implementation. They said that Islam teaches peace and harmony and love and adherence to Islamic teachings. They said that there is close contact with the scholars throughout the province and the peace will not be disturbed.

The supervising provincial ministers said to keep all the arrangements as per the check list prepared and said that the hotspots should be checked and the implementation of the punctuality should be ensured in every case.

Commissioner Faisalabad Silwat Saeed said during the briefing that with the support and consultation of the Divisional and District Peace Committees, more improvements have been made in the Muharram arrangements. She said that some religious issues have also been resolved on the occasion and with the cooperation of the members of the Peace Committees, the arrangements for Muharram will be implemented successfully so that there is no disturbance in peace and public order. She said that 1528 processions and 4402 majalis will be held in the division during Ashura Muharram, in which special arrangements have been made by identifying 48 flash points and comprehensive security plan has been arranged for their protection. She said that along with the duty of the forces of the police and other security agencies, as well as the volunteer guards of the organizers of the processions and majalis, training was also provided about security issues. She said that special measures have been taken to prevent the publication and distribution of objectionable materials besides banning inflammatory and controversial speakers, implementing the code of conduct. The control rooms are functional; meeting with the licenses holders has made and awarded them of the punctuality.

The officers of Sahiwal and Sargodha Divisions have participated in the meeting through video link and informed about the steps in detail. The Faisalabad division officers were also participated, Caretaker Provincial Ministers also talked to media person.

