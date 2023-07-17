BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
Citigroup profits drop less than expected

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2023 03:47am

NEW YORK: Citigroup beat analysts’ estimates for second-quarter profit on Friday as higher interest payments from borrowers partly countered a blow to its Wall Street businesses from a slump in trading.

The bank’s net income tumbled 36% to $2.92 billion, or $1.33 per share, in the three months to June 30.

The drop in Citi’s net income contrasted a 67% jump posted by JPMorgan as it earned more from interest payments and also benefited from the purchase of First Republic Bank and a 57% rise at Wells Fargo.

Meanwhile, net interest income jumped 18% at the most global US lender, mirroring 44% and 29% gains recorded by JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

The results come amid rising expectations that the Federal Reserve’s hefty rate hikes that have boosted profits at big US banks in the past few quarters may be nearing an end.

Citi posted a 15% growth each in revenues from its services unit, as well as its crown jewel business treasury and trade solutions (TTS).

The strong performance cushioned a 13% decline in the bank’s markets revenue to $4.6 billion and a 24% plunge in investment banking fees to $612 million.

Excluding one-off items, Citi earned $1.37 per share, topping $1.30 expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Shares of the New York-based lender were up 1.5% at $48.42 in premarket trading.

