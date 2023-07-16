BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
Pakistan, Iran vow to counter terrorism in border areas

  • The military commanders of both sides agreed that terrorism was a common threat to the region in general and both countries in particular
BR Web Desk Published July 16, 2023 Updated July 16, 2023 10:30pm

Pakistan and Iran have expressed resolve to eradicate terrorism in border areas through intelligence sharing and effective actions against terrorists’ networks and explore avenues for enhancing cooperation in the security domain, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement comes after a meeting between Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Iran’s military leadership, including Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, during his two-day successful visit to Iran.

The military commanders of both sides agreed that terrorism was a common threat to the region in general and both countries in particular.

The Army Chief also called on the President of Iran, H.E Ebrahim Raisi, and Foreign Minister, H.E Hossein Amir Abdollahain. During the discussions significance of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations for regional peace and stability was highlighted.

On his arrival, the Army Chief was presented with the Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Iranian Armed Forces at the Military Headquarters.

