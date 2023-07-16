BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UBS to retain EY as auditor after Credit Suisse takeover: FT

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2023 12:11pm

UBS Group has decided to retain EY as its external auditor, enlarging its role to include Credit Suisse’s accounts from 2024, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the decision.

The size of the contract will require the Big Four accounting firm to call in staff from other countries to work on the audit, two people told the FT.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), which has been Credit Suisse’s auditor since 2020, will audit the acquired bank’s accounts for 2023, according to the newspaper.

UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.48 billion) in March after panicked customers withdrew cash from their accounts at the stricken lender.

PwC in Credit Suisse’s 2022 annual report had included an “adverse opinion” on the effectiveness of the bank’s internal controls over its reporting but said its statements “present fairly, in all material respects” the financial position of the bank from 2020 through 2022.

UBS, EY and PwC did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the FT report.

Credit Suisse UBS

Comments

1000 characters

UBS to retain EY as auditor after Credit Suisse takeover: FT

Petrol price slashed by Rs9, HSD’s by Rs7

IMF condition: Hike in gas prices on the cards

CCP urges SBP to enable SMEs to avail lower interest rates

CCP analysis on SME sector: ‘Complex regulatory regime pushes up cost of doing business’

Asif asks Kabul to dismantle TTP safe havens

Shaheen gets three as Sri Lanka wobble in Galle Test

COAS, top Iranian commander discuss regional security

‘Hot and dangerous weekend’: US bakes under relentless heat dome

US envoy Kerry heads to China to restart climate talks

Country needs to diversify its energy mix: PM

Read more stories