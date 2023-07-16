BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

CCP urges SBP to enable SMEs to avail lower interest rates

Sohail Sarfraz Published 16 Jul, 2023 06:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has asked the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to make it easier for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to avail lower interest rates offered by the central bank.

The CCP report on SME sector revealed key recommendations to revise the SME Policy 2021. The key recommendations of the SME Policy 2021 fall into four main domains.

The key recommendations within each domain included regulatory and tax-related measures to improve business climate; initiation and implementation of a process to refine the regulatory system through review, simplification, elimination, and guillotine and reduction of unnecessary intrusion of inspectors and payment of all fees and taxes through e-challans.

93pc of SMEs find availing bank financing cumbersome: CCP

The CCP has also recommended establishment of an E inspection portal at the federal and provincial regulatory departments.

The CCP has also recommended a gradual reduction in Withholding Tax with a corresponding increase in formalization and Sales/Income Tax receipts.

The CCP has also recommended reduction of import tariffs on raw materials, intermediate goods, and machinery and prioritise the SMEs for pending payments for sales tax and duty drawback refunds. Establishing bonded warehouses for the import of key inputs.

The CCP has also recommended establishment of a National Coordination Committee to lead the agenda of SME development and ensure implementation of the National SME Policy, 2021.

The National Coordination Committee will be supported by provincial working groups set up in each province under the Chief Secretaries, the CCP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBP FBR SMEs interest rates income tax withholding tax CCP raw materials SME Sector SME Policy 2021 sales tax receipts

Comments

1000 characters

CCP urges SBP to enable SMEs to avail lower interest rates

Petrol price slashed by Rs9, HSD’s by Rs7

IMF condition: Hike in gas prices on the cards

CCP analysis on SME sector: ‘Complex regulatory regime pushes up cost of doing business’

Asif asks Kabul to dismantle TTP safe havens

COAS, top Iranian commander discuss regional security

Country needs to diversify its energy mix: PM

Bilawal lays foundation of Dhabeji SEZ project

Courts can issue directions for implementation of policies, laws: CJP

Extracting cell phone data without person’s consent declared illegal

Read more stories