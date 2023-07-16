BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Right to business is subject to some restrictions’: LHC dismisses pleas against decrease in wheat quota

Hamid Nawaz Published 16 Jul, 2023 06:16am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court while proceeding with petitions of some flour mills owners filed against the decrease in their wheat quota held that the right to freedom of trade, business or profession is not an absolute and unbridled right, rather it is regulated by some restrictions.

The court dismissed the petitions and held that Article 38 of the Constitution ordains that the State shall provide basic necessities of life for all citizens irrespective of sex, caste, creed, or race, but its mandate cannot be extended for the benefit of petitioners being mill owners only to promote their business.

The respondents during the course of proceedings explained that multiple factors lead to the calculation of quota for the urban and rural population of a district, hence decline in the figure of the wheat quota of district Attock is quite logical. A law officer also pleaded that the petitioners being the mill owners have no vested right to claim the enhancement of wheat quota.

He added that the supply of wheat is within the domain of the respondents and they are regulating the activity under a policy framed for the said purpose. The law officer also contended that wheat quota cannot be fixed at the whims of the petitioners and this petition is not tenable under the law.

The court after hearing all the parties at length observed that every citizen shall have the right to enter upon any lawful profession or occupation, and to conduct any lawful trade or business but freedom of trade, business or profession is subject to qualifications, if any, as may be prescribed by law.

These qualifications empowered the government to frame a policy and it will not be open for the court to annul a policy framed by the executive, the court added. The court observed that in terms of Section 3 of the Act 1958, the government is vested with the power to control the supply of foodstuffs for ensuring equal distribution as well as price hikes.

The court said the fixation of quota is clearly a function of the executive falling within its policy-making domain. Framing of a policy with regard to a particular subject is within the exclusive domain of the executive, which is in a better position to decide on account of its mandate, experience, wisdom, and sagacity which are acquired through diverse skills, the court added.

This court in the exercise of constitutional jurisdiction cannot abridge the powers of the executive to frame a policy or to settle its terms as per the wishes and whims of a particular individual or a group of society, the court concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Wheat LHC Lahore High Court flour mills Flour millers wheat quota

Comments

1000 characters

‘Right to business is subject to some restrictions’: LHC dismisses pleas against decrease in wheat quota

Petrol price slashed by Rs9, HSD’s by Rs7

IMF condition: Hike in gas prices on the cards

CCP urges SBP to enable SMEs to avail lower interest rates

CCP analysis on SME sector: ‘Complex regulatory regime pushes up cost of doing business’

Asif asks Kabul to dismantle TTP safe havens

COAS, top Iranian commander discuss regional security

Country needs to diversify its energy mix: PM

Bilawal lays foundation of Dhabeji SEZ project

Courts can issue directions for implementation of policies, laws: CJP

Extracting cell phone data without person’s consent declared illegal

Read more stories