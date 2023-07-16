Investment in renewable energy projects can help reduce power shortfall

KARACHI Pakistan is currently experiencing the peak of summer, accompanied by the misery of prolonged power outages, as reports indicate a significant shortfall of 6,000 megawatts in electricity supply.

This was stated by Khalid Tawab, leader of UBG in a statement here Saturday. He said that in urban areas, there are 6 hours of load shedding daily, while rural areas suffer from 12 hours a day load shedding. These outages come with fluctuations, tripping, and low voltage due to overloaded transmission systems.

During the peak hours, the demand for power has reached a record high of 30,000-MW, causing immense hardship for the people. Power generation companies justify the power shortage by citing maintenance activities, exacerbating the misery of the population, he lamented. One of the main reasons behind this substantial shortfall is the failure of the DISCO (Distribution Companies) to procure materials on time.

This inability to acquire necessary resources has disrupted the smooth functioning of the power system, particularly in such hot weather conditions, he added while commenting that Pakistan’s total power generation capacity stands at 22,930-MW, which includes 6,200-MW from hydropower, 3,100-MW from nuclear sources, 12,800-MW from thermal sources, and 830-MW from wind projects.

State-owned gas-fired power plants receive a supply of 700 million cubic feet per day (mcfd) of gas. However, there is a shortfall in plants operating on diesel and furnace oil. The total hydel generation remains at 6,000-MW, falling below expectations.

He suggested that solar and wind energies need to be encouraged to overcome the power crisis, which is expected to be even worse in the times to come. Renewable energy sources make up 26% of the world’s electricity today, but according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), their share is expected to reach 30% by 2024.

“This is a pivotal time for renewable energy, provided our government ensures affordability for the common masses,” he added.

By providing incentives, such as financial support, subsidies, tax credits, and favourable regulations, the government can stimulate investment in renewable energy projects and make them more accessible and affordable for the general public, driving down the prices of renewable energy technologies. The increase in the number of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind energies, will contribute to economies of scale, Khalid added.

He further elaborated that investment in the business of alternative energy technologies in Pakistan can bring about numerous benefits, including environmental sustainability, economic growth, job creation, and global recognition. With the right policies, incentives, and collaborative efforts, Pakistan can unlock the full potential of alternative energy and pave the way for a cleaner, more resilient energy future.

He said that investing in alternative energy technologies aligns with global sustainability goals and would demonstrate Pakistan’s commitment to mitigating climate change, enhancing the country’s international reputation, attracting partnerships and collaborations, and opening up avenues for accessing international funding and grants aimed at supporting clean energy initiatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023