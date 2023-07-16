Waste collection: ICT is to have transitional plan to increase service area coverage

ISLAMABAD: The country’s federal capital is to have a transitional plan to increase the service area coverage with the provisions of waste collection arrangements as, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) does not have financial resources to purchase machinery to implement long-term plan, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

According to Ministry of Interior, the Prime Minister’s Office vide letter dated 7-2-2023 directed that an integrated waste management plan for Islamabad be submitted to the Federal Cabinet.

Prime Minister’s Office intimated that the Islamabad High court (IHC) issued directions to the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister to submit a report regarding disposal of Solid waste in Islamabad. PM office further intimated that report was duly submitted in the High Court. The Prime Minister’s office desired that due to significance of the matter, it might be placed before the Federal Cabinet.

The matter was placed before the Federal Cabinet through a summary which was duly approved by it.

The IHC on February 7, 2023 directed that a proposal had been presented to the Federal Government which should be considered in the Cabinet meeting and the cabinet would render an appropriate decision to ensure that a sustainable waste disposal plan was put in place in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The CDA submitted a comprehensive plan for Solid waste Management in Islamabad. The Plan stated that: (i) current estimated population of Islamabad was 2,669,400 and generates 1575 tons/ day Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) at a waste generation rate of 0.59 kg/ capita/ day and; (ii) The mode of collection and disposal of garbage in Islamabad was very rudimentary. The gravity of the situation could have been gauged from the fact that out of l575 tons waste, only a little over 600 tons is being collected and disposed off on daily basis. Thus, a major chunk of the waste was being illegally dumped at open places or in Nullahs, creating health and environmental hazards; (iii) this situation had arisen because of a number of institutional and organizational limitations and problems. From an institutional perspective there was no legislation providing legal framework for solid waste management and defining roles and responsibilities related to it. Under Islamabad Local Government Act, 2015, Solid Waste Management was a subject of Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) but after dissolution of local governments the concerned directorate of MCI (Directorate of Sanitation) was transferred to CDA. Although, this transfer is for 6 months (or till the local government elections), yet CDA was committed to bring an integrated and sustainable solid waste management system in the capital territory. In this regard, first step was Solid Waste Management Bill, 2023 which will empower the Directorate of Sanitation to improve its functioning. CDA Board, in order to strengthen the enforcement regime of the Directorate of sanitation, had also approved a set of detailed and elaborate regulations. From an operational and organizational perspective Directorate of Sanitation was facing a severe shortage of suitable machinery, equipment and human resource.

Considering the complexity of the problem and its implications, CDA had devised two types of strategies/ plans: (i) a short-term strategy /plan for transitional period to immediately increase the service area coverage with the provisions of waste collection arrangements. The short-term strategy focused on providing services in unattended areas and establishment of a temporary transfer station for further haulage of solid waste to Losar site. This strategy will be in force till finalization of international bidding under the long-term strategy; (ii) the long-term strategy/ plan will introduce international best practices with regard to collection, transportation and disposal of solid waste. This strategy envisaged door to door collection of municipal waste and separate collection of construction waste. Municipal solid waste will be first taken to transfer stations and then to sanitary land fill sites. Composting facility will be provided for garden waste and recycling facility will be provided for construction waste. The long-term strategy includes recovery of user charges.

