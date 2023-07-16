CBD Punjab marks ‘dengue day’

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) is responsible authority that is dedicated to the well-being of the people of Punjab. CBD Punjab observed July 15, 2023, as “Dengue Day”, in alignment with the directives of the Government of Punjab.

This initiative aimed to raise awareness about dengue fever, its symptoms, available treatments, and the necessary safety precautions to prevent its spread.

Dengue fever is a significant public health concern, and CBD Punjab is committed to playing an active role in mitigating its impact by raising awareness through its communication platforms. By observance of Dengue Day, CBD Punjab aims to educate and empower the public with knowledge to protect themselves and their communities.

To support this cause CBD Punjab organized a Dengue Awareness Walk which was attended by directorate heads and staff members of CBD Punjab. This walk served as a demonstration of CBD Punjab’s dedication to community engagement in combating the disease.

Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd), COO of CBD Punjab, expressed his thoughts on the occasion, saying, “The health and well-being of people of Punjab are of paramount importance to CBD Punjab. By observing Dengue Day and participating in the Dengue Awareness Walk, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources needed to protect themselves and their loved ones from dengue fever. Together, we can create a safer and healthier Punjab”.

CBD Punjab remains committed to its mission of fostering sustainable development and prioritizing the welfare of the people it serves. Through initiatives like Dengue Day, CBD Punjab strives to create a safer and healthier environment for all residents of Punjab.

