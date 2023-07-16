BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CBD Punjab marks ‘dengue day’

Recorder Report Published 16 Jul, 2023 06:16am

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) is responsible authority that is dedicated to the well-being of the people of Punjab. CBD Punjab observed July 15, 2023, as “Dengue Day”, in alignment with the directives of the Government of Punjab.

This initiative aimed to raise awareness about dengue fever, its symptoms, available treatments, and the necessary safety precautions to prevent its spread.

Dengue fever is a significant public health concern, and CBD Punjab is committed to playing an active role in mitigating its impact by raising awareness through its communication platforms. By observance of Dengue Day, CBD Punjab aims to educate and empower the public with knowledge to protect themselves and their communities.

To support this cause CBD Punjab organized a Dengue Awareness Walk which was attended by directorate heads and staff members of CBD Punjab. This walk served as a demonstration of CBD Punjab’s dedication to community engagement in combating the disease.

Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd), COO of CBD Punjab, expressed his thoughts on the occasion, saying, “The health and well-being of people of Punjab are of paramount importance to CBD Punjab. By observing Dengue Day and participating in the Dengue Awareness Walk, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources needed to protect themselves and their loved ones from dengue fever. Together, we can create a safer and healthier Punjab”.

CBD Punjab remains committed to its mission of fostering sustainable development and prioritizing the welfare of the people it serves. Through initiatives like Dengue Day, CBD Punjab strives to create a safer and healthier environment for all residents of Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

CBD PCBDDA dengue day

Comments

1000 characters

CBD Punjab marks ‘dengue day’

Petrol price slashed by Rs9, HSD’s by Rs7

IMF condition: Hike in gas prices on the cards

CCP urges SBP to enable SMEs to avail lower interest rates

CCP analysis on SME sector: ‘Complex regulatory regime pushes up cost of doing business’

Asif asks Kabul to dismantle TTP safe havens

COAS, top Iranian commander discuss regional security

Country needs to diversify its energy mix: PM

Bilawal lays foundation of Dhabeji SEZ project

Courts can issue directions for implementation of policies, laws: CJP

Extracting cell phone data without person’s consent declared illegal

Read more stories