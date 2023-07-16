BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
Asia Coffee: Vietnam prices little changed

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2023

HANOI: Vietnam’s domestic coffee prices remained little changed on Thursday from a week ago on global cue, while prices in Indonesia edged up higher due to depleted stocks at the end of the harvest season. Farmers in the central highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing area, sold beans at 64,800 dong to 65,000 dong ($2.74 to $2.75) per kg, compared with last week’s 64,700 dong to 65,300 dong. September robusta coffee settled down $34, at $2,534, as of Wednesday’s close.

“The situation remains same. Market remained lacklustre,” said a trader based in the coffee belt, adding baby cherries were all good. Vietnam’s coffee exports in the first half of 2023 stood at one million metric tons, a fall of 3.1% from the same period of last year, customs data showed.

Coffee export revenue for the period reached $2.4 billion, up 2.3% against the Jan-June period of 2022. Traders in Vietnam offered 5% black and broken-grade 2 robusta at a range of $170 to $200 premium per metric ton to the September contract.

