BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -785.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PM Shehbaz says govt has tried to normalise ties with US

  • Premier says the previous government damaged Pakistan's relationship with Washington
BR Web Desk Published July 15, 2023 Updated July 15, 2023 07:53pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday the coalition government is working to “repair and normalise” relations with the United States.

The prime minister made these remarks while addressing the Chamber of Commerce office bearers.

“Unfortunately, the previous government (Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf) dented our relations with the US. However, the present coalition government has worked towards reviving the relations.

“In the last 15 months, we have worked towards repairing and normalising our ties with the US.

“It is due to these collective efforts, the US has not only welcomed International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement, but Antony Blinken’s tweet also reflects that the US desires to see a prosperous Pakistan,” he said.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the IMF’s approval of a programme to support Pakistan, saying “We stand by the Pakistani people during these hard times.”

“We urge Pakistan to continue working with IMF toward macroeconomic reforms and sustainable economic recovery,” he said in a Twitter post.

Earlier this week, the United States welcomed a nine-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) agreement between Pakistan and the IMF, saying that it will continue to stand by Islamabad during difficult times.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the prime minister said that the nine-month Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) reached with the IMF, last month, would provide a “breathing space” to “reform and restructure our archaic structure”.

“We need to take full advantage of the agreement secured with the IMF.”

“We have now been living in a regime where the industry has become nothing but a rental income. We do not want to face competition, nor do we want to invest in research and acquiring modern technology,” he said.

The prime minister said neighbouring India replicated our economic reform programme in the 90s. “India’s then finance minister Manmohan Singh copied our reforms and implemented them in India. Now India is way ahead of us,” he said.

Shehbaz said that the profits earned should be reinvested back into further industrialization and becoming competitive.

The PM said that the government raised the electricity tariff yesterday, “it was the demand of the IMF, but we also need to control our circular debt”.

“I believe we need to bring in basic structural reforms, the tax net needs to be broadened,” he said.

Criticising the Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) scheme, the prime minister said that the $3 billion should have been provided to the SMEs.

“Big business houses took these $3 billion loans, but they failed to grow exports,” he said.

Referring to his telephonic conversation with Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the IMF on Friday, the prime minister said that the IMF chief told him that in the past the Washington-based lender’s deal was breached, which lead to a trust deficit creating difficulties.

“She said, due to the efforts of the government the programme was restored,” he said.

Shehbaz informed the attendees that Georgieva told him that during the IMF’s Executive Board meeting, the issue was raised that Pakistan has not previously honoured its commitments with the lender.

He said that despite concerns raised by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar we decided to renew our negotiations with the IMF.

“During my talks with the IMF MD, I was told that the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has committed $1 billion and a gap of only $1 billion remained, which was met through Ishaq Dar’s efforts,” he added.

“We have saved Pakistan from default, and all stakeholders have played their part in it,” he added.

In a span of days, Pakistan has received $4.2 billion from multilateral and bilateral partners, raising Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves to $14-15 billion.

Shehbaz lauded the role of China in rolling over commercial and sovereign loans to the tune of $5 billion. “If these loans were not timely rollover, Pakistan would have defaulted,” he said.

Pakistan Economy IMF Kristalina Georgieva Pakistan’s Economy PM Shehbaz Sharif IMF and Pakistan Pakistan USA ties

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz says govt has tried to normalise ties with US

PM reassures IMF chief: Govt won’t tolerate iota of violation of deal

Economic stability: SBA to anchor govt’s instant efforts: IMF

After raising $11.5mn last year, MedznMore says it has shut operations

Australia upbeat on global tax talks at G20 in India

China's top diplomat urges stable ties with India as military tensions simmer

Russia investigating if this week’s North Korean test missile crashed in its waters

‘No time to be afraid of Djokovic,’ says Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon final

Base power tariff hiked by Rs4.96

FCA for May: Rs1.45/unit positive adjustment in KE tariff approved

Read more stories