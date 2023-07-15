BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -785.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM reassures IMF chief: Govt won’t tolerate iota of violation of deal

Press Release Published July 15, 2023 Updated July 15, 2023 09:18am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had a telephonic conversation with MD IMF, Kristalina Georgieva on Friday.

The prime minister conveyed profound gratitude to the Managing Director for her support and assistance in materializing the recently concluded Stand-by Agreement for $3 billion.

The Prime Minister appreciated the MD for her leadership and professionalism. He also acknowledged that MD felt for the poor and termed her support as invaluable.

Expectedly, IMF board approves $3bn 9-mth SBA

The IMF MD said that Prime Minister of Pakistan built a very convincing case, though the IMF Board was sceptical about Pakistan’s commitment to fulfilling the conditions of agreement due to the past trust deficit. However, in the light of her continued engagement with the Prime minister, she assured the Board that Pakistan will deliver on its commitments as she had personally met the Prime Minister and seen his seriousness to deliver.

She acknowledged the leadership shown by Prime Minister. She underlined that there was strong partnership and mutual trust between both the parties now. Terming Pakistan as an important member of IMF, she reassured to continue to help Pakistan.

The Prime Minister on the occasion appreciated MD Georgieva for her positive approach and her frank comments during the Prime Minister’s interaction with her in Paris. Eventually, the hard work on both sides paid off and Standby Arrangement (SBA) was signed. The Prime Minister reassured that he will not tolerate an iota of violation of this agreement.

“This government is here till August after which an interim government will take over and he is confident that they will continue to fulfill the obligations.

After elections, if the people of Pakistan re-elect his government, he is committed to turn over the economy with the help of IMF and development partners, said the Prime Minister.

Referring to Pakistan’s best quality mangoes, the Prime Minister said it will be an honour to send a gift of Pakistani mangoes to the Managing Director as a token of respect and deep appreciation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Shehbaz Sharif IMF Kristalina Georgieva Federal Government PM Shehbaz Sharif IMF deal IMF and Pakistan Economic distress SBA IMF SBA Stand By Agreement

Comments

1000 characters

PM reassures IMF chief: Govt won’t tolerate iota of violation of deal

Base power tariff hiked by Rs4.96

FCA for May: Rs1.45/unit positive adjustment in KE tariff approved

Pakistan, Argentina bonds’ surge belies bigger reform hurdles

3 PHC addl judges: President approves extension of tenure

‘Pakistan Land Port Authority’: ‘Final’ approval blocked by minister

TTP safe havens in Afghanistan: COAS voices anger, vows firm action

Sovereign Wealth Fund: Govt finalises draft law

Transshipment of banned spare parts to Kabul allowed

Army chief reaches Tehran

Read more stories