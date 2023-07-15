PM reassures IMF chief: Govt won’t tolerate iota of violation of deal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had a telephonic conversation with MD IMF, Kristalina Georgieva on Friday.

The prime minister conveyed profound gratitude to the Managing Director for her support and assistance in materializing the recently concluded Stand-by Agreement for $3 billion.

The Prime Minister appreciated the MD for her leadership and professionalism. He also acknowledged that MD felt for the poor and termed her support as invaluable.

Expectedly, IMF board approves $3bn 9-mth SBA

The IMF MD said that Prime Minister of Pakistan built a very convincing case, though the IMF Board was sceptical about Pakistan’s commitment to fulfilling the conditions of agreement due to the past trust deficit. However, in the light of her continued engagement with the Prime minister, she assured the Board that Pakistan will deliver on its commitments as she had personally met the Prime Minister and seen his seriousness to deliver.

She acknowledged the leadership shown by Prime Minister. She underlined that there was strong partnership and mutual trust between both the parties now. Terming Pakistan as an important member of IMF, she reassured to continue to help Pakistan.

The Prime Minister on the occasion appreciated MD Georgieva for her positive approach and her frank comments during the Prime Minister’s interaction with her in Paris. Eventually, the hard work on both sides paid off and Standby Arrangement (SBA) was signed. The Prime Minister reassured that he will not tolerate an iota of violation of this agreement.

“This government is here till August after which an interim government will take over and he is confident that they will continue to fulfill the obligations.

After elections, if the people of Pakistan re-elect his government, he is committed to turn over the economy with the help of IMF and development partners, said the Prime Minister.

Referring to Pakistan’s best quality mangoes, the Prime Minister said it will be an honour to send a gift of Pakistani mangoes to the Managing Director as a token of respect and deep appreciation.

