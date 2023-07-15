Army chief reaches Tehran

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir arrived in Tehran on a two-day official visit on Friday. According to a press statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations today, the army chief will hold meetings with the Iranian military and civilian leadership.

During the visit, COAS will discuss bilateral matters related to defence and security cooperation, the military’s media wing said.

Pakistan enjoys strong diplomatic, political and military relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and both countries have a serious determination to address issues between them and secure common interests.