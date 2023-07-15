BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
Army chief reaches Tehran

NNI Published July 15, 2023

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir arrived in Tehran on a two-day official visit on Friday. According to a press statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations today, the army chief will hold meetings with the Iranian military and civilian leadership.

During the visit, COAS will discuss bilateral matters related to defence and security cooperation, the military’s media wing said.

COAS Asim Munir, UAE president discuss bilateral cooperation over phone call

Pakistan enjoys strong diplomatic, political and military relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and both countries have a serious determination to address issues between them and secure common interests.

