BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -785.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PAC chairman for lifting ban on opening new petrol pumps

Recorder Report Published 15 Jul, 2023 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman, Noor Alam Khan on Friday reiterated that the committee’s orders to lift the ban on opening new petrol pumps in Sindh, Balochistan, and other provinces must be implemented without any further delay.

The committee, which met here with Noor Alam Khan in the chair, discussed the audit paras pertaining to the Petroleum Division for 2019-20.

In his remarks, he said that he had already given directives a day ago to lift the ban on opening new petrol pumps and that any delay in this regard would not be tolerated.

The Petroleum Division special secretary also informed the committee that its orders to remove the ban on domestic gas connections have been implemented.

The federal secretary petroleum could not attend the PAC meeting due to the ailment of his son. However, the committee disposed of 54 audit paras pertaining to the ministry.

Barjees Tahir, a member of the committee, said that billions of rupees have been spent on the natural gas pipeline network in some parts of the country, but none of the villages has been supplied with gas which needs to be audited to punish those behind it.

The PAC chairman said that he would request Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the issue as billions of rupees were wasted on such futile projects under the pretext of supplying gas to rural areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PETROLEUM DIVISION PAC Public Accounts Committee petrol pumps natural gas supply Noor Alam Khan provinces petrol pumps stations Gas connections new petrol pumps

Comments

1000 characters

PAC chairman for lifting ban on opening new petrol pumps

PM reassures IMF chief: Govt won’t tolerate iota of violation of deal

Base power tariff hiked by Rs4.96

FCA for May: Rs1.45/unit positive adjustment in KE tariff approved

Pakistan, Argentina bonds’ surge belies bigger reform hurdles

3 PHC addl judges: President approves extension of tenure

‘Pakistan Land Port Authority’: ‘Final’ approval blocked by minister

TTP safe havens in Afghanistan: COAS voices anger, vows firm action

Sovereign Wealth Fund: Govt finalises draft law

Transshipment of banned spare parts to Kabul allowed

Army chief reaches Tehran

Read more stories