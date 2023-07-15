FBR chairman holds E-Khuli Kachehri

ISLAMABAD: In line with the government’s vision and as part of FBR’s drive to facilitate taxpayers, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad held another E-Khuli Kachehri at FBR HQs on Friday where he directly received telephone calls from taxpayers and listened to their grievances and recommendations.

The occasion provides an opportunity to taxpayers to directly communicate with chairman FBR for resolution of their tax-related issues and promote culture of tax compliance in the country. During the interactive session, chairman FBR gave on-spot directions to relevant offices to resolve issues of the taxpayers at the earliest.

He also advised the taxpayers to visit their nearest Regional Tax Office and Collectorate of Customs for speedy redressal of their concerns.

The chairman FBR also appreciated the suggestions given by some taxpayers for further improving the tax-related services for better facilitation. He assured that their valued input would be considered and expressed the resolve to further improve the services and mechanism of taxation to facilitate all taxpayers and generate more revenue for betterment of the national economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023