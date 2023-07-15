BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
Jul 15, 2023
Pakistan

Mayor for providing better water supply, drainage facility

Muhammad Shafa Published 15 Jul, 2023 06:08am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that he is making all out efforts to resolve problems of citizens.

Also, he said providing better water supply and a drainage facility to the citizens is one of our top priorities.

He visited the two-day free medical camp at the Water Board main office in Karsaz.

During the visit, CEO Water Board Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, COO Water Board Engineer Asadullah Khan and other senior officials of Water Board accompanied him,

On this occasion, Mayor Karachi visited and inspected the Free Medical Camp and said that better measures have been taken by the Water Board administration for the employees.

Mayor Karachi gave instructions to the Water Board officials and said that good steps should be taken to provide better drainage facilities to the citizens, while a modern system of prompt redressal of drainage complaints should be introduced.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Murtaza Wahab Karachi Syed Salahuddin Ahmed Mayor Karachi Water Board

