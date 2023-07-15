Gold prices surge

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday saw a huge surge on the local market, traders said.

They mounted by Rs6500 to Rs214500 per tola and Rs5574 to Rs183900 per 10 grams. Silver was traded for Rs2650 per tola, up by Rs50 and Rs2271.94 per 10 grams, up by Rs42.86.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $1959 per ounce and silver for $24.80 per ounce, traders said.

