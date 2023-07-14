BAFL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
BIPL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.36%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.26%)
FABL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
FCCL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.22%)
GGL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 78.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.33%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.6%)
MLCF 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PIBTL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.09%)
PIOC 86.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.82%)
PPL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.87%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.03%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 43.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (7.78%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 102.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.04%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.36%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -785.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan despite Janat hat-trick

AFP Published July 14, 2023 Updated July 14, 2023 10:29pm

SYLHET: Afghanistan's Karim Janat grabbed a hat-trick in the final over but Bangladesh held their nerve to sneak a two-wicket win with just a ball to spare in the first T20 international in Sylhet on Friday.

The hosts seemed to be cruising towards victory in the first encounter of the two-match series after Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain put on 73 runs for the fifth wicket in reply to Afghanistan's 154-7.

Then drama erupted at the Sylhet International Stadium.

Rashid Khan removed Shamim for 33 to break the partnership, but Bangladesh were still favourites needing only six runs from the final over.

Afghanistan’s Rashid ready to face Bangladesh in T20s

Instead Janat dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed with the second, third and fourth balls of the over, leaving the hosts still two runs away.

Shoriful Islam came in at number 10 to strike a powerful shot that raced to boundary, earning Bangladesh a dramatic win.

Hridoy remained unbeaten on 47 at the non-striker's end as Janat finished with 3-15.

"We had the belief, all our tail-enders can bat. It was Shoriful's turn today but Miraz could have finished it," said Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

Rashid, the Afghanistan captain, lamented his side's inability to defend their total.

"With the bowling unit we have, that total was enough but in T20 one innings can take away the game from you," he said.

The visitors struggled at the start of their innings, losing their first four wickets for 52 runs after Shakib won the toss and elected to bowl.

But Mohammad Nabi scored an unbeaten 54 from 40 balls to give Afghanistan a competitive score.

He hit the first ball he faced for four to signal his intent and kept the scoreboard ticking over, with the occasional boundary.

Najibullah Zadran provided him brief support with a run-a-ball 23 before falling to Mehidy, while Azmatullah Omarzai hit four sixes to score 33 off 18 deliveries, ensuring Afghanistan never lost their way completely.

Shakib was the hosts' most successful bowler with 2-27.

Similarly Bangladesh were reduced to 64-4 as Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Omarzai and Fareed Ahmed each claimed a wicket before Hridoy and Shamim mounted the comeback.

The second match of the series will be held at the same ground on Sunday.

T20 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Karim Janat

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan despite Janat hat-trick

IMF delves into reasons behind ‘shorter’ programme with Pakistan

PML-N will field candidates in all Punjab constituencies: Rana Sanaullah

After Saudi Arabia and UAE deposits, Pakistan expects another $2.6bn in financing: report

Rupee falters, settles at 277.59 against US dollar

Pakistan LNG gets bids from Trafigura for Jan, Feb cargoes

PM Shehbaz breaks ground on 1,200MW Chashma-5 nuclear power plant

KSE-100 ends week on a negative note

Indian rupee, UAE dirham trade mechanism may launch during Modi visit Saturday

Wang tells Blinken to ‘work with China’ on improving US ties

Oil prices drop on profit-taking, still headed for weekly gain

Read more stories