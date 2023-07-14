Bilawal to visit UK

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is to visit United Kingdom (UK) in the last week of the current month where he will discuss bilateral issues with the top brass of British Government, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

During the visit, Pakistan and United Kingdom will discuss prospects of deepening bilateral existing cooperation as well as explore avenues of expanding cooperation in new areas.

In this regard, an Inter-Ministerial meeting chaired by Additional Secretary (Europe) will be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 14, (today).

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has asked all the concerned Ministries including Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Commerce to share their inputs in writing.

According MoFA, brief and talking points on existing collaboration and potential areas of future cooperation should be in the following format: (i) status of signed agreements (if any);(ii) status of pending agreements (if any);(iii) proposals/suggestions to be raised; and (v) any other relevant information/data.

