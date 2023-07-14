BAFL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.71%)
BIPL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
BOP 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
DFML 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.28%)
DGKC 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
FABL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FCCL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
GGL 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.62%)
HUBC 79.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
OGDC 86.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PAEL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.15%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
PPL 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.65%)
PRL 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
TPLP 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.26%)
UNITY 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.64%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,558 Decreased By -69.5 (-1.5%)
BR30 15,937 Decreased By -278.1 (-1.72%)
KSE100 45,325 Decreased By -528.6 (-1.15%)
KSE30 16,104 Decreased By -214.4 (-1.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal to visit UK

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 14 Jul, 2023 06:23am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is to visit United Kingdom (UK) in the last week of the current month where he will discuss bilateral issues with the top brass of British Government, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

During the visit, Pakistan and United Kingdom will discuss prospects of deepening bilateral existing cooperation as well as explore avenues of expanding cooperation in new areas.

In this regard, an Inter-Ministerial meeting chaired by Additional Secretary (Europe) will be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 14, (today).

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has asked all the concerned Ministries including Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Commerce to share their inputs in writing.

According MoFA, brief and talking points on existing collaboration and potential areas of future cooperation should be in the following format: (i) status of signed agreements (if any);(ii) status of pending agreements (if any);(iii) proposals/suggestions to be raised; and (v) any other relevant information/data.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan UK Bilawal Bhutto Zardari foreign minister Foreign Affairs Pak UK relations

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal to visit UK

First tranche of SBA: IMF transfers $1.2bn to SBP account: Dar

UN chief helped Pakistan secure IMF deal

Steps to broaden tax base: FY24 budget advances primary surplus of 0.4pc of GDP: IMF

July-May LSMI output declines 9.87pc YoY

Companies profits bill approved by NA panel

Airports’ outsourcing: Only management controls being given, NA panel told

PSDP: FD yet to notify strategy for release of funds

C-5 project: PAEC’s point of view

October system collapse: Non-implementation of recommendations irks Nepra

Beverage sector: FBR kicks off process of implementing T&T system

Read more stories