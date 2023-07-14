BAFL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
Pakistan

Ghaznavi made Assistant Rotary Public Image Coordinator Zone-IB

Published 14 Jul, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Rotary International Thursday announced the appointment of Imran Ghaznavi as the Assistant Rotary Public Image Coordinator for Zone-IB, which includes Pakistan, Indonesia, and Bangladesh.

With his extensive experience in communication and reputation management, Ghaznavi brings a wealth of knowledge to this important role.

Ghaznavi has accumulated an impressive 33 years of experience in both the public and private sectors, establishing himself as a highly accomplished communication and reputation management professional. His expertise and dedication to promoting positive public image make him a valuable asset to Rotary International.

In addition to his role as Assistant Rotary Public Image Coordinator, Ghaznavi serves as the Chair of the CSR Committee for the Rotary Pakistan Smart Village Project.

His leadership in this capacity shall be instrumental in driving the success of the project and its commitment to sustainable development.

Rotary International Imran Ghaznavi Rotary Pakistan Smart Village Project

