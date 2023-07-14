Wildlife Dept inks ‘management agreement’ with Punjab Rangers

LAHORE: The Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department has entered into a ‘management agreement’ with the Punjab Rangers to protect, establish, develop and manage the border belt public wildlife reserves in the province.

The agreement signing ceremony was held in headquarters of Chenab Rangers Sector where DG Wildlife and Parks Punjab Mubeen Elahi and sector commander Chenab Rangers inked the document.

Under this agreement which is the continuation of steps being taken under the Punjab Protected Areas 2020 Act, both the organizations would cooperate for managing the wildlife in the province. Both the organizations would also cooperate with each other to discourage illegal hunting in the protected areas.

Under the management agreement, the government will support and coordinate the development and necessary approvals for the implementation of the management plan. In case of illegal hunting in the protected area, it will provide assistance in matters of law and its enforcement.

The government will conduct a survey of the protected area within the specified time frame as per the management plan and determine the wildlife enhancement and huntable wildlife by involving all the stakeholders.

The government shall be responsible for any rescue and relief operations for wildlife in the protected area. The government shall issue permits for hunting in the protected area and shall specify the maximum number of wild animals to be hunted and the authorized period.

The government will be responsible for the resolution of human-wildlife conflict in the protected area and will hand over 80% of the proceeds from the sale of hunting permits to the management authority, while the management authority will be responsible for the conservation, establishment, survival, management of wildlife in the protected area.

The management authority will prepare a management plan for protected area management and conduct a joint survey with the government and its designated stakeholders. 10% of the money received from the government will be earmarked for human-wildlife conflicts or any other measures deemed appropriate.

It will notify the local wildlife officer for necessary action to detect illegal hunting in the protected area and provide necessary support as per permission related to wildlife education and research in the protected area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023