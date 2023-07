PARIS: Google announced Thursday that its AI chatbot Bard was now available in around 50 more countries, including all 27 EU nations and Brazil, as it expands access to its answer to ChatGPT.

Google accuses India antitrust body of protecting Amazon in Android probe

“Bard is now available in over 40 new languages including Arabic, Chinese (Simplified/Traditional), German, Hindi, Spanish, and more,” the tech giant said in an online update.