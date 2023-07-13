China’s coal imports rise in June as heatwave boosts demand

SINGAPORE: China’s coal imports edged higher in June after dipping over the prior two months, customs data showed on Thursday, as power utilities sought high-quality coal from overseas suppliers to replenish inventory at the start of the peak electricity demand season.

The world’s top coal consumer bought 39.87 million metric tons of coal last month, up from 39.58 million metric tons in May, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Coal imports over the first half of 2023 totalled 221.93 million metric tons, almost double the level a year ago.