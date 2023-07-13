BAFL 35.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
Jul 13, 2023
Markets

China’s coal imports rise in June as heatwave boosts demand

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2023 09:56am

SINGAPORE: China’s coal imports edged higher in June after dipping over the prior two months, customs data showed on Thursday, as power utilities sought high-quality coal from overseas suppliers to replenish inventory at the start of the peak electricity demand season.

The world’s top coal consumer bought 39.87 million metric tons of coal last month, up from 39.58 million metric tons in May, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

China miners seek coal import curbs to ease glut

Coal imports over the first half of 2023 totalled 221.93 million metric tons, almost double the level a year ago.

Thar coal projects coal price China coal

