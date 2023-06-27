Airports’ outsourcing: Dar-led body takes decisions on roadmap

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the steering committee to oversee the outsourcing of airports’ operations, at the Finance Division, Monday, said a press release.

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Aviation, DG CAA, IFC representatives and senior officers from Finance and Aviation attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the IFC, transaction advisor, gave a presentation to the committee which took decisions as to the future roadmap for moving forward for outsourcing of the first airport in order to improve service delivery and match best international practices.

