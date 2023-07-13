LHC dismisses Khadija Shah’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed petitions of Khadija Shah grand daughter of former Army Chief Asif Nawaz Janjua and other PTI workers to declare their detention illegal in cases of May 9 riots.

The court observed, “As law is taking its course, hence legal process cannot be bypassed. The detention of the petitioners cannot be declared illegal at this stage, the court added”.

The court said whoever was involved in the events of May 9 riots revealed the intolerance and dangerous fanaticism of a charged mob. The court said that the anger of the people was directed at the civil and military leadership but what happened that day was curious.

The court stated that the best strategy for the petitioners at this time is to follow the procedure of law. Bypassing the procedure will not benefit the petitioners, the court concluded.

