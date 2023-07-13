Ruling coalition: business community leader says concerned at growing differences

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain said that differences have started in the various parties that are part of the ruling PDM.

There are differences over the date of elections and the issue of power sharing, as a result of which political instability may increase, which worries the business community, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Pakistan has narrowly avoided bankruptcy and the fear of default has not ended, therefore, the need for economic reforms is becoming more and more serious.

He said that politicians should resolve their internal differences and not bring them to public forums so that investors are not harassed.

He said that the news of differences in the ruling coalition is everywhere, and the main reason for these differences is that different parties demand more than their right and try to deprive others of their legitimate rights.

According to the reports, at present, the tussle is going on over the slots of chairman of the Senate and president. In these circumstances, the fragmented opposition is also eager to take advantage of the opportunity, while the people believe that the purpose of political unity and chaos is to gain power or fulfil personal ambitions.

He said that Pakistan is facing many problems, including terrorism, inflation, poverty, and unemployment. In the last two days, the prices of wheat, flour, and sugar have increased immensely, which needs to be controlled. If the ruling coalition concentrates on the problems of the people instead of unnecessary matters and provides relief to them, it will have a great political advantage, which will help it win the upcoming elections.

Mian Zahid Hussain further said that saving domestic and foreign investors from disappointment and increasing their confidence is the responsibility of the government till the last day, which should be carried out in an efficient manner, otherwise, all the hard work will be wasted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023