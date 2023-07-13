BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.16%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.89%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 57.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FABL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
HBL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.58%)
HUBC 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.98%)
HUMNL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
MLCF 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.77%)
PIOC 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PPL 69.49 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.46%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 104.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.73%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 43.8 (0.96%)
BR30 16,087 Increased By 196.5 (1.24%)
KSE100 45,515 Increased By 359.2 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 172.5 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi Division: Sindh CM hosts JI, PTI and independent town chairmen, vice chairmen

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2023 04:50am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah invited all the town chairmen and vice chairmen of Karachi Division over a cup of tea and discussed their problems and sought their advice to make the megacity one of the most livable cities of the world.

The meeting was attended by the Town chairmen and vice chairmen of Jamaat-e-Islami, PTI, Independents, and of PPP.

Provincial minister Shahla Raza, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Murtaza, PPP leader Najmi Alam, and others also participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Murad Ali Shah said that he had invited them to discuss their issues and seek their advice to make Karachi a beautiful city. “When you had contested local bodies’ election; it was a political process but now you have taken over as chairmen and vice chairman; therefore, you have to work for the upliftment of your respective towns without any discrimination,” he said and added the major issues of the city were water theft, encroachments, and unauthorized constructions, which the newly elected representatives have to stop.

He said that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board was doing a good job to keep the megacity clean but the towns were bound to get their respective town areas properly cleared.

The CM said that there was another issue of bogus and ghost employees in local bodies for which his government was taking measures to get rid of them.

“The Town chairmen have to cooperate with the local government in their scrutiny,” he said. He said that the Mayor and chairmen of the towns must develop teamwork so that all the issues of the megacity could be resolved with collective efforts and coordination.

On the advice of the chairmen, the CM said that he has already approved the appointment of Municipal Magistrates so that violations of municipal laws, including throwing debris, and trash on the roads and streets could be tried as per law.

On the request of the Town chairmen, he directed the Secretary Local Government to take necessary measures to reduce the six months transition time. “The chairmen are most active and have the spirit to serve the people of this city; therefore, their hands must be strengthened,” he said.

Shah urged the town chairmen to explore ways and means to enhance their revenues. “We have given property tax to the local councils which would be a good source of income for your towns, but you have to generate more revenue from other sources also,” he said and added he was going to constitute a PFC to distribute available resources.

On the occasion, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab also spoke and assured the town chairmen that he would work with them as their team member.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Syed Murad Ali Shah Murtaza Wahab Karachi PPP PTI JI Chief Minister Sindh Karachi mayor Town chairmen

Comments

1000 characters

Karachi Division: Sindh CM hosts JI, PTI and independent town chairmen, vice chairmen

UAE deposits $1bn to support forex reserves

Investments: PM directs finance managers to frame modalities

22pc interest rate inimical to business activities: PM

SPV21 files plea in Cayman Islands’ court for KESP winding up

Ministries, Divisions: Direct payment through SBP linked to prior approval

Tied to managing circular debt: Impact of power tariff rebasing not assessed as yet: govt

Cases of overseas Pakistanis: FTO issues guiding policy to FBR

Country aims $1bn pharma exports by 2025, says Qamar

Govt negotiating second cargo of discounted Russian crude

Airport outsourcing: Dar seeks roadmap

Read more stories