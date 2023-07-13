Karachi Division: Sindh CM hosts JI, PTI and independent town chairmen, vice chairmen

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah invited all the town chairmen and vice chairmen of Karachi Division over a cup of tea and discussed their problems and sought their advice to make the megacity one of the most livable cities of the world.

The meeting was attended by the Town chairmen and vice chairmen of Jamaat-e-Islami, PTI, Independents, and of PPP.

Provincial minister Shahla Raza, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Murtaza, PPP leader Najmi Alam, and others also participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Murad Ali Shah said that he had invited them to discuss their issues and seek their advice to make Karachi a beautiful city. “When you had contested local bodies’ election; it was a political process but now you have taken over as chairmen and vice chairman; therefore, you have to work for the upliftment of your respective towns without any discrimination,” he said and added the major issues of the city were water theft, encroachments, and unauthorized constructions, which the newly elected representatives have to stop.

He said that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board was doing a good job to keep the megacity clean but the towns were bound to get their respective town areas properly cleared.

The CM said that there was another issue of bogus and ghost employees in local bodies for which his government was taking measures to get rid of them.

“The Town chairmen have to cooperate with the local government in their scrutiny,” he said. He said that the Mayor and chairmen of the towns must develop teamwork so that all the issues of the megacity could be resolved with collective efforts and coordination.

On the advice of the chairmen, the CM said that he has already approved the appointment of Municipal Magistrates so that violations of municipal laws, including throwing debris, and trash on the roads and streets could be tried as per law.

On the request of the Town chairmen, he directed the Secretary Local Government to take necessary measures to reduce the six months transition time. “The chairmen are most active and have the spirit to serve the people of this city; therefore, their hands must be strengthened,” he said.

Shah urged the town chairmen to explore ways and means to enhance their revenues. “We have given property tax to the local councils which would be a good source of income for your towns, but you have to generate more revenue from other sources also,” he said and added he was going to constitute a PFC to distribute available resources.

On the occasion, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab also spoke and assured the town chairmen that he would work with them as their team member.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023