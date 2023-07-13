KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 131,520 tonnes of cargo comprising 79,098 tonnes of import cargo and 52,422 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 79,098 comprised of 53,817 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 542 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,614 tonnes of Canola, 625 tonnes of Lentils & 22,500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 52,422 comprised of 44,256 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 1,056 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,310 tonnes of Cement & 1,800 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 8147 containers comprising of 3801 containers import and 4346 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 765 of 20’s and 1480 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 38 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 858 of 20’s and 1126 of 40’s loaded containers while 98 of 20’s and 569 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 04, ships namely Vancouver, Alanis, Qi Lin Song and TS Ningbo arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

Some 04 ships, namely Morning Tide, Da Xin, Xin Hong Kong and Independent Spirit have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 07 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Lisa, MSC Alma-VII and Atrotos Heracles are expected to sail on Wednesday 12th July 2023.

A cargo volume of 193,843 tonnes, comprising 166,643 tones imports Cargo and 27,200 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,200 Containers (2,600 TEUs Imports and 1,600 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Leon, Al-Areesh and MSC Shanelle-V & MSC Cape Town-III carrying Coal, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at, Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 12th July, while another containers ship, Vancouver is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 13th July, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023