NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
511,710,664 307,093,691 14,349,393,936 8,576,373,969
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,543,236,874 -993,571,008 549,665,865
Local Individuals 10,327,291,541 -10,932,456,306 -605,164,764
Local Corporates 5,022,233,221 (4,966,734,322) 55,498,899
