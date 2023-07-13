BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2023 04:50am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 12, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        11-Jul-23      10-Jul-23       7-Jul-23       6-Jul-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.103417       0.103388       0.103479        0.10346
Euro                             0.818673       0.819228       0.816098       0.817284
Japanese yen                     0.005268       0.005247       0.005202       0.005195
U.K. pound                       0.961898       0.956103       0.956562       0.957698
U.S. dollar                      0.744993       0.747744       0.749539       0.749871
Algerian dinar                   0.005507       0.005522       0.005523       0.005522
Australian dollar                0.497804       0.497773       0.497319       0.499489
Botswana pula                    0.055577       0.055483       0.055241        0.05564
Brazilian real                   0.152216       0.153449       0.153616       0.153126
Brunei dollar                     0.55493       0.554295       0.553778       0.553983
Canadian dollar                  0.561835       0.562891        0.56386       0.561785
Chilean peso                     0.000918       0.000927       0.000932        0.00094
Czech koruna                     0.034327       0.034357       0.034075
Danish krone                     0.109847       0.109946       0.109521       0.109714
Indian rupee                     0.009046       0.009049       0.009066       0.009094
Israeli New Shekel               0.200861       0.201548       0.201652       0.202723
Korean won                       0.000571       0.000572       0.000575       0.000576
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.42867        2.43565                       2.44019
Malaysian ringgit                0.159835       0.160185       0.160466       0.160951
Mauritian rupee                   0.01627       0.016289        0.01632       0.016359
Mexican peso                     0.043622       0.043829        0.04383       0.043389
New Zealand dollar               0.463013       0.463788       0.462016       0.463758
Norwegian krone                  0.071488       0.070846       0.069701       0.070232
Omani rial                        1.93756        1.94472                       1.95025
Peruvian sol                      0.20565                      0.205952
Philippine peso                  0.013395       0.013449       0.013494       0.013537
Polish zloty                     0.184523       0.184028       0.181976       0.182047
Qatari riyal                     0.204668       0.205424                      0.206009
Russian ruble                    0.008232       0.008173       0.008175       0.008101
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.198665       0.199398                      0.199966
Singapore dollar                  0.55493       0.554295       0.553778       0.553983
South African rand               0.039912       0.039817       0.039291       0.039735
Swedish krona                    0.069514       0.069002       0.068501       0.068541
Swiss franc                      0.844951       0.840303       0.837146       0.836863
Thai baht                         0.02135       0.021267       0.021265       0.021358
Trinidadian dollar               0.110125       0.110803       0.111015       0.111242
U.A.E. dirham                    0.202857       0.203606                      0.204185
Uruguayan peso                   0.019541       0.019661       0.019665       0.019564
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

