WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 12, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 11-Jul-23 10-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 6-Jul-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103417 0.103388 0.103479 0.10346 Euro 0.818673 0.819228 0.816098 0.817284 Japanese yen 0.005268 0.005247 0.005202 0.005195 U.K. pound 0.961898 0.956103 0.956562 0.957698 U.S. dollar 0.744993 0.747744 0.749539 0.749871 Algerian dinar 0.005507 0.005522 0.005523 0.005522 Australian dollar 0.497804 0.497773 0.497319 0.499489 Botswana pula 0.055577 0.055483 0.055241 0.05564 Brazilian real 0.152216 0.153449 0.153616 0.153126 Brunei dollar 0.55493 0.554295 0.553778 0.553983 Canadian dollar 0.561835 0.562891 0.56386 0.561785 Chilean peso 0.000918 0.000927 0.000932 0.00094 Czech koruna 0.034327 0.034357 0.034075 Danish krone 0.109847 0.109946 0.109521 0.109714 Indian rupee 0.009046 0.009049 0.009066 0.009094 Israeli New Shekel 0.200861 0.201548 0.201652 0.202723 Korean won 0.000571 0.000572 0.000575 0.000576 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42867 2.43565 2.44019 Malaysian ringgit 0.159835 0.160185 0.160466 0.160951 Mauritian rupee 0.01627 0.016289 0.01632 0.016359 Mexican peso 0.043622 0.043829 0.04383 0.043389 New Zealand dollar 0.463013 0.463788 0.462016 0.463758 Norwegian krone 0.071488 0.070846 0.069701 0.070232 Omani rial 1.93756 1.94472 1.95025 Peruvian sol 0.20565 0.205952 Philippine peso 0.013395 0.013449 0.013494 0.013537 Polish zloty 0.184523 0.184028 0.181976 0.182047 Qatari riyal 0.204668 0.205424 0.206009 Russian ruble 0.008232 0.008173 0.008175 0.008101 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198665 0.199398 0.199966 Singapore dollar 0.55493 0.554295 0.553778 0.553983 South African rand 0.039912 0.039817 0.039291 0.039735 Swedish krona 0.069514 0.069002 0.068501 0.068541 Swiss franc 0.844951 0.840303 0.837146 0.836863 Thai baht 0.02135 0.021267 0.021265 0.021358 Trinidadian dollar 0.110125 0.110803 0.111015 0.111242 U.A.E. dirham 0.202857 0.203606 0.204185 Uruguayan peso 0.019541 0.019661 0.019665 0.019564 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

