BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.16%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.89%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 57.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FABL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
HBL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.58%)
HUBC 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.98%)
HUMNL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
MLCF 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.77%)
PIOC 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PPL 69.49 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.46%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 104.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.73%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 43.8 (0.96%)
BR30 16,087 Increased By 196.5 (1.24%)
KSE100 45,515 Increased By 359.2 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 172.5 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto stocks rise as BoC hikes rates as expected, Wall St rallies

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2023 09:15pm

Toronto’s main stock index rose on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada raised interest rate by an expected 25-basis points and Wall Street stocks got a lift on signs of cooling inflation in the U.S.

At 11:15 a.m., the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 146.75 points, or 0.74%, at 20,025.31.

The Canada’s central bank hiked its key overnight rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 5.00%, the highest rate since 2001, citing concerns that inflation would stall above its 2% target.

“There are conflicting views coming from the Bank of Canada,” said Derek Holt, vice-president & head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank.

“The last time they had to hike (was because) in their view the policy rate was not sufficiently restrictive … I don’t think they are saying this at this meeting.”

The loonie further strengthened against the dollar.

Rate-sensitive real estate sector advanced 1.5%.

The materials sector, which houses Canada’s major mining companies, added 2.8% as metal prices appreciated on the softer U.S. dollar.

TSX flat as investors await US inflation data, BoC decision

The dollar slid and Wall Street rallied after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose modestly in June and registered their smallest annual increase in more than two years as inflation continued to subside.

Canada’s energy sector gained 0.2%, tracking higher oil prices.

Laurentian Bank of Canada jumped 26.8% after the country’s ninth largest bank said it is conducting a review of strategic options.

Heavyweight financials added 0.6%.

The TSX has underperformed so far this year, rising over 3% compared to an over 16% rise in the U.S. S&P 500 index, weighed down by volatile commodity prices on a weak demand outlook from top consumer China.

Aritzia tumbled 18.7% after TD Securities downgraded the apparel and accessories retailer to “hold” from “buy”.

MTY Food Group rose 6.0% after CIBC raised the restaurant operator to “outperformer” from “neutral”.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto stocks rise as BoC hikes rates as expected, Wall St rallies

Pakistan negotiating for a second discounted Russia crude shipment

Current govt’s tenure to end on August 14: PM Shehbaz

Rupee inches higher, settles at 277.48 against US dollar

KSE-100 up over 350 points as bullish wave continues

US welcomes staff-level agreement between Pakistan and IMF

PM Shehbaz hopes IMF board will approve $3 billion bailout

Majority owners of offshore holding seek direct stake in Pakistan’s K-Electric

4 soldiers martyred, 5 injured after militants attack Balochistan garrison: ISPR

10 killed in Lahore house fire

Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden: UN rights body passes Pakistan motion on religious hatred

Read more stories