BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.16%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.89%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 57.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FABL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
HBL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.58%)
HUBC 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.98%)
HUMNL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
MLCF 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.77%)
PIOC 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PPL 69.49 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.46%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 104.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.73%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 43.8 (0.96%)
BR30 16,087 Increased By 196.5 (1.24%)
KSE100 45,515 Increased By 359.2 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 172.5 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets in black ahead of US inflation data; Egypt eases

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2023 07:24pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday, as traders awaited a crucial U.S. inflation reading to determine whether the Federal reserve is at the end of its rate hike cycle.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed’s policy moves closely, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.5%, extending gains from the previous session, led by a 5.2% jump in Banque Saudi Fransi.

The kingdom has signed a Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Saudi state news agency reported on Wednesday.

The Saudi bourse extended gains thanks to strong local fundamentals. The recent rebound in oil prices could also contribute to improving traders’ expectations, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

“At the same, the market could continue to see some downside risks with the possibility of price corrections if traders move to secure their gains.”

Dubai leads most Gulf markets higher; Qatar falls

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.3%.

The Qatari benchmark index gained 0.4%, as most of its constituents were in the positive territory including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar, which was up 2.1%.

Dubai’s main share index gave up early gains to end flat.

Dubai residential property prices in the year to June 30 rose at their fastest pace in almost a decade, climbing by 16.9%, while average rents jumped by 22.8%, property consultancy CBRE said on Tuesday.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index eased 0.1%, hit by a 3.2% fall in Misr Fertilizers Production Co.

The Egyptian stock market remained at risk with global traders maintaining their selling spree, said Takieddine. With attention turning to the U.S., volatility could be significant in the coming trading session.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 0.5% to 11,727
 ABU DHABI        up 0.3% to 9,622
 DUBAI            was flat at 3,987
 QATAR            gained 0.4% to 10,123
 EGYPT            lost 0.1% to 17,144
 BAHRAIN          was up 0.5% to 1,970
 OMAN             ended flat at 4,801
 KUWAIT           added 0.3% to 8,126
=======================================
Gulf stock markets Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf market

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets in black ahead of US inflation data; Egypt eases

Pakistan negotiating for a second discounted Russia crude shipment

Current govt’s tenure to end on August 14: PM Shehbaz

Rupee inches higher, settles at 277.48 against US dollar

KSE-100 up over 350 points as bullish wave continues

US welcomes staff-level agreement between Pakistan and IMF

PM Shehbaz hopes IMF board will approve $3 billion bailout

Majority owners of offshore holding seek direct stake in Pakistan’s K-Electric

4 soldiers martyred, 5 injured after militants attack Balochistan garrison: ISPR

10 killed in Lahore house fire

Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden: UN rights body passes Pakistan motion on religious hatred

Read more stories