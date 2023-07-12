BAFL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
Milan Kundera, author of ‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being’, dies aged 94

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2023 02:55pm

PRAGUE: Czech-born writer Milan Kundera, author of the novel ‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being’ has died, public broadcaster Czech Television reported on Wednesday. He was 94.

Kundera won accolades for his style depicting themes and characters that floated between the mundane reality of everyday life and the lofty world of ideas.

He was born in the Czech city of Brno but emigrated to France in 1975 after being ostracised for criticising the 1968 Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia.

He rarely gave interviews, believing writers should speak through their work.

His first novel ‘The Joke’ was published in 1967 and offered a scathing portrayal of the Czechoslovak Communist regime.

The work was a first step in Kundera’s path from party member to exile dissident.

He told French daily Le Monde in 1976 that to call his works political was to oversimplify, and therefore obscure their true significance.

The Unbearable Lightness of Being

