KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had started a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Wednesday, and that he expected "good news" from the talks.

"We expect good news regarding the protection of the lives of Ukrainians and our defence," he wrote on Twitter while in Vilnius to meet NATO leaders attending an alliance summit.