Jul 12, 2023
Pakistan

‘Recharge Pakistan’ project approved

Recorder Report Published 12 Jul, 2023 06:39am

ISLAMABAD: Climate Change Ministry announced on Tuesday the approval to the Recharge Pakistan project that has received funding of a total $77.8 million from the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

According to a press release, out of this amount, the GCF has allocated $66 million, while the co-financing by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the private sector totalling $11.8 million.

Recharge Pakistan aims to harness natural systems in bolstering Pakistan’s resilience against climate change, specifically by mitigating the risks of floods and droughts within the Indus Basin, the press release added.

The project’s core objective is to enhance Pakistan’s resilience through the implementation of Ecosystem-based Adaptation (EbA) and Green Infrastructure for integrated flood risk management, the press release said.

The project activities will primarily focus on four key locations within the Indus Basin: Dera Ismail Khan Watershed, Razmak Watershed, Chakar Lehri, and Manchar Watershed, it added.

The project’s interventions will serve as a lifeline for the ailing Indus Basin and usher in improved community-led management, the press release said.

This, in turn, will reduce flood risks and enhance the climate resilience of the most vulnerable populations within Pakistan’s Indus Basin, it said.

