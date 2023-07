KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday saw a slump on the local market, traders said. The precious metal nosedived by Rs4500 to Rs204500 per tola Rs3858 to Rs175326 per 10 grams.

Silver prices continued to stand firm for Rs2480 per tola and Rs2126.20 per 10 grams. On the world market, gold prices stood for $1932 per ounce and silver for $23.17 per ounce, traders said.

