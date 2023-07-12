July, August: PM’s engagements schedule readied

ISLAMABAD: The government has prepared Prime Minister’s hectic engagements schedule (July and August) meant to inaugurate a diverse range of projects and initiatives across Pakistan, including an official visit of Turkish President before dissolution of National Assembly.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already visited Peshawar and distributed laptops and attended different events.

He will inaugurate Education Endowment Fund in Islamabad besides launching of Education Curriculum Reforms. Ground breaking – Flyover at Shaheen Chowk-9th Avenue/Khayaban-e-Margalla.

Karachi visit: - tier 3 loan disbursement, Karachi Chamber (Government of Sindh), laptop distribution, Karachi (SAPM Youth Affairs), meeting Karachi Chamber and FPCCI (Commerce Minister), inauguration of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone Thatta (BoI) and inauguration of Armstrong Soul Enterprise Special Economic Zone Thatta (BoI).

Ground-breaking- establishment of new campus of National University of Technology (NUTECH) Islamabad (Ministry of Science and Technology), PM Youth Skills Development Program Event (SAPM Youth Affairs, Ground breaking ceremony of Chashma Nuclear Project unit-5(C-5) (Ministry of Defence/SPD).

Chief guest at 3rd National Digital Health Conference (M/s NHSR&C), laptop distribution Lahore, tier 1 PM Youth Business loans, launch – Yango in Pakistan.

Visit Sialkot: - laptop distribution Sialkot, smart villages (Government of Punjab). He will visit Gujranwala, for ground breaking- Sialkot- Gujranwala Motorway Link Road+ political event.

Visit Dera Ismail Khan;- Yarik Interchange to Tank Road (35 kms), construction of two Lane DI Khan bypass (45 kms), construction of two lane D.I Khan bypass (14.9 kms), construction of Abdul Khel Interchange Dhakki to Kalurkot road ( 45 kms), construction of Pahapur - Sidra (N-55) Road, rehabilitation and upgradation of Kundal Interchange to Lakki Marwat to Tajazai Road (length; 56 kms) D.I Khan Dev Package, construction of road from Essa Khel (Arsla Khan) to Bannu/Karak link(DI Khan Dev Package), 220-kV DI Khan-Zhob Transmission line along with 220-kV Zhob Sub-Station, inauguration - production from OGDCL Wali’s Bettani Block.

Visit Miranshah; - Ground breaking Pir Roshan Unversity Miran Shah.

PM Youth Sports Finals plus launch Endowment, Islamabad, inauguration- Islamabad Express-Korangi to Rawat(less Bhinder & Soan bridges) + rural package III, link road M-1 Motorway to Margalla Avenue.

Visit of Turkish President, IT sector seminar - untapping IT potential of Pakistan. SIFC event in Serena Hotel Islamabad/Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad.

Visit - Gwadar;- distribution of cheques, maintenance of dredging Gwadar Port, inauguration of fresh water treatment water supply and distribution, inauguration of China Expo Centre, inauguration of Gwadar Safe City, 1.2 MGD ROD Plant at Gwadar, inauguration water supply & distribution scheme, ground breaking New Gwadar International Airport (soft opening/test flight landing), ground breaking of Establishment of University of Gwadar ( phase-1) Gwadar, ground breaking of 2x dams (Awaran, Panjgur), ground breaking of rehabilitation and upgradation of Awaran- Jhalijao road, ground breaking construction of Hoshab-Awaran- Khuzdar section of M8, inauguration of construction of two lanes Highway from Baisma to Khuzdaar.

Launching of 5 Es Framework by Ministry of Planning, construction of Lahore bypass from Kala Shah Kaku exist KLM to Multan road near radio station, extension of KLM start point to Saggian road and Main Ravi Bridge (approx. length-10 kms.

Inauguration of Ombre Special Economic Zone (BoI), inauguration of Sunder Special Economic Zone Lahore, inauguration of Smart Special Economic Zone Sheikhupura.

Visit - Modern Agri Farm Khanewal (attendance, politicians/civilians, agriculture livestock professionals and farmers (evening). Visit Multan; - disbursement of PM Youth Agriculture Loan, MNS University Multan (or Bahawalnagar), distribution of laptops, MNS University Multan.

Investor’s connect + launch of PM Freelances and venture capitalism initiative, launching of Islamabad Model Special Economic Zone (BoI), ground breaking National Cancer Hospital- PIMS Islamabad.

Inauguration- Bara Kahu Bypass+ Rural package II, ground breaking- flyover at Chowk Rawat-Isb Expressway/GT Road, launch digital youth hub.

He would also visit Faisalabad, Kasur, Gilgit, Quetta, Chitral and Bahawalnagar to different projects and schemes.

