Jul 12, 2023
Pakistan

Scheme launched for KP students: No nepotism would be tolerated in laptops distribution: PM

Recorder Report Published 12 Jul, 2023 06:39am

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here Tuesday launched the ‘Prime Minister National Laptop Scheme’ for the talented students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including merged areas enabling them to continue their studies and contemporary research.

The laptop distribution ceremony was held at Governor House and attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zyad Akram Durrani, Special Assistant for Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima, PM Adviser Engr Amir Muqam, Federal and Provincial Ministers, Chairman HEC and students in large number.

The prime minister distributed laptops among the position holder students of different universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the laptops scheme was launched for all the talented students of the country including KP that was being distributed strictly on merit. No favouritism or nepotism would be tolerated in its distribution, he added.

The prime minister said that 100,000 laptops would be distributed among students in the country this year. A total of one million laptops were distributed so far among students under the PM scheme in the country.

